Kevin Spacey's Legal Battle Gets Two-Part Documentary at Channel 4

By Makuochi Echebiri
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a documentary series that will focus on the rise and fall of actor Kevin Spacey. The two-part series will look into the rise and fall of the embattled actor who is facing a host of legal battles in court. The documentary series is going by...

Collider

Millie Bobby Brown-Led Russo Bros Film ‘The Electric State’ Lands at Netflix

At a press event for Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with the brothers about their newest film The Electric State, and found out straight from the source that filming starts in October. It's now been revealed, however, just who finally picked up the alternate history piece - Netflix.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Anthony Rapp
Collider

'Death in Paradise' Spin-Off 'Beyond Paradise' Confirmed With Kris Marshall Returning

BBC’s Death in Paradise is set to receive a spinoff with Kris Marshall returning as Humphrey Goodman for the lead role in Beyond Paradise. British-French crime drama Death in Paradise made its debut on BBC One in 2011. The first 3 seasons of the series follow Richard Poole (Ben Miller) a detective for the London Metropolitan Police who is sent to Saint Marie, an island in the Caribbean, where a British police officer was murdered. After solving the murder, he takes over as the island’s official detective inspector. However, things don’t last in this detective series, and the rest of the show’s seasons follow a series of officers who take over the job on the island. The current DI officer is Neville Parker who takes time to warm up to the island life.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 of The Best Virus-Related Movies Made Well Before The Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic is something the world has only been dealing with since the start of 2020, the history of viruses in the world of film goes back much further. For decades, the "virus movie" was a popular type of disaster film, as it works well as a good antagonist, of sorts. At least in fiction, everyone can agree that a deadly virus is a bad thing, and therefore, it's a way to get characters to team up to fight against such an unambiguously deadly threat.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES
Collider

James Bond: Producer Barbara Broccoli Says 007 to be "Reinvented" For Future Films

Ever since Daniel Craig finished his 007 stint in No Time To Die, fans have been speculating far and wide as to which actor will play him next. The internet is full of ‘rumored’ casting and fan-favorite actors ready to take on the challenge but James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has different thoughts. In a recent chat with Deadline, the celebrated producer disclosed that it will be “at least two years“ before the next 007 movie begins filming and that the task of finding Craig's replacement hasn’t begun.
MOVIES
#Channel 4#The Documentary#Film Star#British#Spacey Unmasked#Roast Beef Productions#All3media International
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Red Dagger Explained, Who Is Behind the Veil?

The latest episode of Ms. Marvel features its titular heroine reconnecting with her heritage in more ways than one - and meeting a surprising new ally in the process. "Seeing Red" has Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) traveling to Pakistan to visit her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmad) in order to learn more about the mysterious bangle she wears and its connection to the ClanDestine. During her travels, Kamala is attacked by a mysterious boy named Kareem (Aramis Knight), who wears a red scarf over his face and carries throwing knives that have red cloth wrapped around the handles. Kareem is better known by his codename: the Red Dagger.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Leaves Joyce and Hopper Out in the Cold

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the final volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, extra-long episodes that felt more like movies made for a conclusion that largely hit all the right notes. The ensemble cast, for the most part, all had their moments to shine and grow as characters. It also made use of a nightmarish villain that was more than just a monster. This provided the most menacing and intriguing element of the show thus far. There was much to appreciate about all that it managed to accomplish as it works to reinvent its story and open up new opportunities for what the future holds. Unfortunately, much like the first half of the season, the show still has been dragged down by one particular storyline that won't stop spinning its wheels in neutral.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

When it comes to using the internet and technology as plot devices in movies (and in entertainment) it can be a pretty fine line between being realistic and being so out of touch that it’s laughable. It’s to be expected, though. Right now, there are multiple living generations that...
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Avoids the Too Many Villains Pitfall

When you think about Thor: Ragnarok, the first things that come to mind are probably Chris Hemsworth’s refreshing take on the title character, Taika Waititi’s bombastic vision, or the film’s tonal shift away from Thor’s first two more melodramatic outings. A thought that probably never enters the mind is that the film has too many villains. With its sprawling roster of antagonists, though, Ragnarok could have easily fallen victim to the “too many villains” criticism that plagues so many superhero films, especially super-sequels. But even with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Skurge (Karl Urban), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Topaz (Rachel House), and Surtur (Clancy Brown) all featured, the film never feels overstuffed with antagonists. By giving each villain purposeful motivation and by allowing them narrative distance from each other within the film, Thor: Ragnarok demonstrates how a superhero film can feature numerous villains without ever feeling like there are “too many.”
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Breaks Down Female Competition

In a recent interview with Collider, Hannah Einbinder describes Hacks’ second season as “elevated”. Following the overwhelming success of their first season, Einbinder and Jean Smart team up again to play comediennes Ava Daniels and Deborah Vance, respectively, as they embark on a cross-country road trip to workshop Deborah’s new material. Viewers may recall from the first season that Deborah and Ava had their fair share of ups and downs, but ultimately developed a quiet understanding that they’re more similar than they are different. Their commonalities make them a great writing duo, but their differences are what make them dynamic characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Bands Who Got Their Own TV Shows

It's not uncommon to see your favorite bands take over your TV screens in the form of award shows or talk shows or guest appearances. Sometimes, if you're lucky, you'll get to watch your favorite bands in a whole new dynamic that isn't singing on a stage. Whether it's playing...
TV SHOWS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

The ceaseless popularity of the American version of The Office is undeniable. Created as a reimagining of Ricky Gervais’ successful British comedy, the series ran for nine seasons on NBC. While it was a big hit during its initial run, its popularity only grew during its years on Netflix. Even though the series ended in 2013, it’s still one of the most watched shows today. We can’t get enough of the over-the-top antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrutte (Rainn Wilson). We know the happy ending, but still we want to watch Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) fall in love all over again.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Clara Sola' Embraces Magical Realism to Show Its Protagonist's Journey

“God gave her to me like this.” This matter-of-fact utterance, one of many in the evocative new film, Clara Sola, may not seem like a significant moment when extracted from the story. Yet, not only is it significant, but it is also a line that is so bound up in a multiplicity of meaning that it bursts free from the course of the film's quiet exploration of the self. Having been chosen for Costa Rica’s submission for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars after it was screened at last year's Cannes Film Festival, it is now getting a release from Oscilloscope Laboratories, it is a vibrant work that firmly plants itself in the details. In doing so, it becomes beautiful yet brutal in a patient and poetic debut feature from writer-director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Adam McKay’s Early Movies Like 'Talladega Nights' and 'Step Brothers' Are His Best Satires

Last year, Adam McKay tried and failed to satirize the chaos and noise of our current political moment with his top-heavy, star-studded Netflix satire, Don’t Look Up. The film purported to take aim at ignorant American civilians, greedy politicians, and morally indifferent media figureheads. Instead, it earned the director some of the most scathing reviews of his career. McKay had almost certainly bitten off more than he could chew with Don't Look Up: it's a movie, after all, that makes a valiant attempt at addressing everything from climate change to millennial malaise to our current era of widely disseminated misinformation, somehow failing to hit any one of its targets.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Bruce Horak on That Shocking Death

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds shook audiences this week by delivering the first major character death of the series. While the opening of the episode certainly telegraphed that the two newly promoted crew members would fall prey to the "Red Shirt Trope" (despite not wearing red shirts) few could have imagined that this episode would be Hemmer's (Bruce Horak) last. As the crew faces certain death at the hands of the Gorn, an infected and dying Hemmer makes the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that the crew—and ultimately his family—survives to fight another day.
TV SERIES

