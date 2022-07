The San Bernardino County Fire Department asks you to be smart and stay safe as you celebrate America’s birthday. Please remember possession of any type of fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, is against the law in any unincorporated area of San Bernardino County. In the event a fire occurs due to the unsafe use of fireworks, the responsible persons are likely to face criminal charges and be held liable for damages.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO