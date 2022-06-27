ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog surrendered to Ohio shelter shortly before giving birth to 7 puppies

By Emily Sanderson
Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD, Ohio — A dog and her puppies are looking for a foster home after she was surrendered shortly before giving birth,an Ohio animal...

Bev Hoffman-Rush
4d ago

why would people give up a dog, knowing she was pregnant? How did they let it happen? They don't belong having a dog anyway if they can't be responsible.

Vicster
4d ago

I'm glad they took her to the shelter than dumping her some where. Poor girl I hope she and her pups find a great home❣️

