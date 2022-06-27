ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, TX

2-year-old drowns in swimming area of Lake Colorado City

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Authorities said a 2-year-old girl drowned in the swimming area of Lake Colorado City Friday night.

Game wardens said the little girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, was playing on a raft or floatation-type device in the swimming area when she fell off into the water just before 7:00 p.m.

There were other people at the lake when she fell off. Reports indicate they tried to help save her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

However, the game wardens did confirm citizens were able to recover the 2-year-old’s body before law enforcement arrived on scene.

The little girl’s identity was not released due to her age. This is a developing story.

