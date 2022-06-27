Paso Robles arrest logs for June 19-26

Located in the coastal mountain range of central California, Paso Robles, or "Pass of the Oaks," is close to mountains, beaches and deserts. The area has an ideal climate for wine-making; grape growing in the region began in 1797. There are now more than 170 wineries, 26,000 vineyard acres and 40 varietals of wine. Visit the thermal springs, which are said to have healing powers, or one of the more modern spring resorts in the area.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO