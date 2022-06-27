ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 19-26

By News Staff
 3 days ago
  • On June 19, Javier Martinezmateo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On June 19, Eduardo Jose Garcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Nickerson Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On June 19, Adrian Mariano Jeronimo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On June 19, Jason Alan Etter, 43, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of San Augustine and Santa Ysabel in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 20, Francisco Ezequiel Castroreyes, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
  • On June 20, Alfredo Quintero Paz, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
  • On June 21, Sylvia Galvan, 44, of Pass Robles, the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for grand theft.
  • On June 22, Kekino Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 26th Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 22, Christopher Patrick Meloon, 61, of Atascadero, was arrested on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for petty theft.
  • On June 23, Travis Thomas King, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested on Highway 46 near the Golden Hill Road intersection for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
  • On June 23, Jody Lee Georgiana, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested on Highway 46 near the Golden Hill Road intersection for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 23, Corinne Elizabeth Silva, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 15th St. and Railroad in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
  • On June 23, Jose Jesus Murillo, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 28th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for an out-of-state warrant.
  • On June 24, Terry Moore, 72, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 25, Nicole Gayle Bolla, 39, of Templeton, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
  • On June 25, Nicolas Anthony Jasiorkowski, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Charolais Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct in public.
  • On June 25, Brian Steven Horton, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Charolais Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On June 25, Estanislao Cervantesrodriguez, 23, of Creston Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
  • On June 26, Leonardo Beltrangonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On June 26, Jose Luis Campo Verde, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of First Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
  • On June 26, Erick Joel Quintero, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 14th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
  • On June 26, Kayleen Gisele Contreras-Coronel, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 14th St. in Paso Robles for an outside a misdemeanor warrant.
  • On June 26, Christopher James Herrera, 26, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 2500 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 26, Marilyn Velaquez Mora, 31, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
  • On June 26, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 26, Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
  • On June 26, Marialena Campos Akins, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road in Santa Ynez in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

