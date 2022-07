Recent reports have indicated where Zach LaVine will end up signing at the start of free agency. The start of NBA free agency, much like it has in years past, is going to be utter chaos. Fans are going to be keeping their eyes glued to their social media feeds to see where the top players in the league are going to be signing as free agents. One of the big names on the list is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. But where is his top destination just hours before the official start of free agency?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO