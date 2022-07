Chances are, your Fourth of July word association goes more or less like this: fireworks, hot dogs, ‘merica. (There’s some built-in wiggle room for bald eagles and corn on the cob, for family time and doing dumb shit, of course.) Well, we’re challenging that traditional train of thought, as we firmly believe (for a variety of reasons) that a more appropriate lineup is something along the lines of deals, deals, deals. That’s right — while you were cleaning up the grill and watering the lawn, we were scouring and searching for all the best deals, steals and secret sales everyone from Amazon to Wayfair has to offer.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO