Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo looking for singers of the national anthem

By News Team
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Do you think you can sing? Would you like to sing the national anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up?

The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls each night of the rodeo, Aug. 3 to Aug. 6. Selected singers will win a VIP experience for them and three guests the night they perform.

“The national anthem is a big part of Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, and we want the best eastern Idaho has to offer to sing this patriotic and important song,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.

Those interested in performing are asked to send a video of themselves singing the national anthem by Friday, July 8 to pholm@idahofalls.gov . Singers of all ages are welcome to enter. Those selected will be notified by the War Bonnet Round Up by Friday, July 15.

Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the best Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) talent and stock to compete in this annual family-friendly event at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Approximately 450 professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in PRCA sanctioned events, including steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and bareback riding. Also returning this year is the War Bonnet Round Up’s award-winning addition of women’s breakaway roping.

