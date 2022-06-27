Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning.

Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office at 10:00 a.m.

Linehan will be the first line supervisor of the C Platoon, the City of Elmira said. He has been with the department for 10 years, according to EPD.

EPD said Linehan will take on the day off rotation left vacant by Sergeant Zelko.

Sgt. Linehan is sworn in on June 27, 2022/Photo: EPD

