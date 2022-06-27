Elmira Police promote new Sergeant
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning.
Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office at 10:00 a.m.
Linehan will be the first line supervisor of the C Platoon, the City of Elmira said. He has been with the department for 10 years, according to EPD.
