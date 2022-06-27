ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams and former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, of Emporia, were among those voted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday. Williams...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Newman lands full membership in MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The MIAA announced today that Newman University and Rogers State University have officially been accepted as full members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Jets and Hillcats will join 12 other MIAA member institutions after spending three seasons as associate members of the conference.
WICHITA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Wichita, Kansas?

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Elwood, KS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
Emporia, KS
Basketball
City
Emporia, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KWCH.com

Higher heat and humidity today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night storms are coming to a stop, but another round of showers and storms will return to the state later today. Like last night, some of the storms will be strong producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
KWCH.com

Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools teacher and Andover resident who survived the April 29 tornado that tore through part of town and destroyed nearby homes was also one of more than 200 passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed Monday near Mendon, Missouri. The crash killed four people and injured dozens more. Two months ago, Allen Gallaway’s Andover home was less than half of a mile from a neighborhood the tornado destroyed. That night, he took cover with his fiancé. Both were uninjured, but lost power for several days. After Monday’s train crash, he’s survived two disasters in as many months. Tuesday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about what he’s been through.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cargill donates $400K to WSU Tech's new Culinary Arts Institute

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election. Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Wichita Public Schools...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Kendall Gammon
Person
Bill James
KSN News

Wichita couple celebrated 75 years of marriage on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Faith, humor, and communication. Those are the secrets one Wichita couple says are key to a long marriage. Darrell Plinsky, 98, and Wanda Plinsky, 92, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 29. The pair met when Wanda was a baby. Their parents lived just a few miles away from […]
wichitabyeb.com

Dutch Bros Coffee sets a July opening date for Wichita

More coffee is coming to Wichita when Dutch Bros. arrives in town. The drive-thru coffee shop chain based out of Grants Pass, Oregon is slated for a July 8 opening. A representative confirmed the news to me today. Of course, that all is subject to change. The first of two locations will open at 2860 N. Maize Road.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Storm possibility returning to the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Later today underneath another sunny sky expect highs in the middle to upper 90s or five degrees above average. The chance of storms returns to the state...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita 3rd-grader enjoys being ‘Mayor of a Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple had some extra help around City Hall in downtown Wichita on Thursday. Hudson Jacob, a soon-to-be third-grader, won the chance to be “Mayor for a Day” at a Junior League auction. On Thursday, Mayor Hudson took a behind-the-scenes tour of city...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kshof#Negro Leagues
KAKE TV

Fireworks season from a veteran's perspective

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- As the Fourth of July celebrations kick off, fireworks and firework stands are plentiful around Wichita. However, something to keep in mind while having fun in the sun, is the negative repercussions for veterans and those that suffer from PTSD. Debra Hurley, a staff psychologist for Robert...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita firefighters rally for better pay amid contract negotiations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters on Tuesday rallied at City Hall in protest of their pay amid current contract negotiations with the city. The local union said they’re not asking to be the highest paid department out there, but they want the Wichita Fire Department to be in the ballpark of what other comparable Midwest departments are getting paid. Oklahoma City firefighters start at more than $23 per hour, Omaha starts at nearly $21 per hour and De Moines is at more than $25 per hour to start.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County anticipates high voter turnout for Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Election officials in Sedgwick County said they are expecting a high voter turnout for the August 2 primary. Typically turnout statewide for primaries is 15 to 30 percent. With the constitutional amendment special question, any registered voter in Sedgwick County will be able to cast a ballot.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
wichitabyeb.com

NuWay Revisited: Is Crumbly Truly Better?

If it’s one restaurant I’ve been going to for years, it’s NuWay. With multiple locations in town, the one I try to frequent the most is the original spot in Delano at 1416 W. Douglas. =================. 1416 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. 316-267-1131. Tuesday – Saturday:...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie Ann Hunter formerly of Lehigh now Aoka, Minnesota, to to just less than 12-years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter-DUI, according to the McPherson County Attorney's office.
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy