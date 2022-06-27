Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.

