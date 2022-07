Live performance on the big stage is finally coming back to Rome this summer in full swing and YOU can be a part of it. SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.

