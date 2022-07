The Roloff family were far from in agreement about the fate of their farm, an exclusive clip from this week's Little People Big World reveals. Matt Roloff put a portion of the famous farm he once shared with ex-wife Amy Roloff, and their children —Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25 — on the market in May for $4 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. But the real estate decision wasn't unanimous.

