ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ranking the WRs on Colts' 2022 schedule

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jc5L7_0gNNVssu00

The Indianapolis Colts defense will undergo some changes with new coordinator Gus Bradley, and his secondary will be tested often throughout the 2022 season.

At full strength, the Colts secondary looks solid on paper. We still don’t know the status of cornerback Kenny Moore II and his contract situation while the safety position got a bit thinner due to the retirement of Khari Willis.

We looked at ranking the quarterbacks and running backs on the Colts’ schedule. Now, it’s time to take a look at the wide receivers.

1

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXiOV_0gNNVssu00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Even without Aaron Rodgers, Adams is an elite talent. His production might slip a bit without having an MVP throw him the ball, but Adams is the kind of game-changer that teams dream of.

2

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wcEX_0gNNVssu00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an argument that Jefferson is becoming the best wide receiver in the NFL. Could that be this year?

3

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlMSs_0gNNVssu00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Brown has one of the most electric skill sets in football. Can he stay healthy, though?

4

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Blkqx_0gNNVssu00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to separation, release packages and beating press coverage, there are few better than Johnson. He’s a bonafide No. 1, and he would be getting more love if not for his quarterback situation.

5

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Kej_0gNNVssu00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, this is Lamb’s time to prove he’s a No. 1 capable of carrying a passing offense.

6

Keenan Allen, Las Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CA0lR_0gNNVssu00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Allen may not score a lot of touchdowns, but he’s one of the best route runners in the game.

7

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RLuw_0gNNVssu00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the game. But how long does he stay in Washington?

8

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjiMK_0gNNVssu00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Brandin Cooks going over 1,000 receiving yards.

9

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDbGB_0gNNVssu00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If Jeudy can stay on the field, he’s primed for a massive breakout season.

10

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VObuf_0gNNVssu00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The same goes for Sutton, who could explode with Russell Wilson under center.

11

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7pWA_0gNNVssu00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen may be the elder statesman on this list, but he’s scored 24 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

12

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqJPn_0gNNVssu00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a bit boom/bust with his production, and there are injury concerns. But Williams shows shades of an elite wide receiver when healthy.

13

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBslQ_0gNNVssu00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

How Renfrow can move the way he does with his physique can only be done through witchcraft.

14

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTUUt_0gNNVssu00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith may be the 1b to A.J. Brown, but he’s coming off of an impressive rookie campaign and will continue to ascend up the ranks.

15

Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQRSD_0gNNVssu00
AP Photo/Justin Berl

Smith-Schuster may not be an alpha, but he’s a reliable pass catcher with the physicality to match. Now, he has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

16

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tvpuw_0gNNVssu00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The vertical threat flipped the wide receiver market on its head this offseason and will be looking to prove he’s capable of carrying an offense in Duval.

17

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47y4iO_0gNNVssu00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Can new head coach Brian Daboll revive the once-promising career of Golladay?

18

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dckWr_0gNNVssu00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Meyers is a truly underrated talent even if he’s not the type of alpha that teams search for. If only the touchdown gods didn’t hate him.

19

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhTGc_0gNNVssu00
Syndication: The Tennessean

It’s been a rough start for Burks during the offseason workouts. I also wouldn’t argue with anyone who says this spot should be reserved for Robert Woods, who is coming off a torn ACL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will re-sign familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have seen outside linebacker be a position of need ever since the start of the 2022 offseason. They have a few talented young players at the position in Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, but with the uncertainty surrounding when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo could return from their torn achilles injuries, adding a veteran seems like it could be a good move for the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Indefinite suspension for Watson would be worst outcome for Browns fans

The Cleveland Browns pursuit and acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson will be franchise-defining. First, the pursuit led to Baker Mayfield, the quarterback that led them to the playoffs in 2020, to request a trade. Second, the trade for Watson cost the team a significant amount of draft capital. Third, Watson’s contract is both guaranteed and has huge cap hits associated with it.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals thoughts on trade of WR Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, trading wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick. Baltimore then traded No. 23 in exchange for No. 25 and a fourth-round selection, and subsequently took center Tyler Linderbaum out of Iowa with their second first-round pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Texans#American Football#Mvp#Philadelphia Eagles Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pinion signs with the Atlanta Falcons

Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion has landed with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta announced Thursday that they’ve picked up the seven-year NFL veteran on a one-year deal. Pinion spent three seasons with Swinney and the Tigers from 2012 to 2014, where he produced 140 punts for 5,754 yards holding a solid career mark of 41.1 yards per punt. He elected to forego his senior season to enter the 2015 NFL draft, where he was selected with pick No.165 in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent four seasons of his career with San Francisco before eventually moving on to play three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the team win Super Bowl LV. Over his seven-year career in the NFL, Pinion has averaged 43.7 yards per punt, appearing in 117 total games. We have signed P Bradley Pinion. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 30, 2022 List Every non-conference opponent Clemson faces over next 16 seasons  
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy