Ranking the WRs on Colts' 2022 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts defense will undergo some changes with new coordinator Gus Bradley, and his secondary will be tested often throughout the 2022 season.

At full strength, the Colts secondary looks solid on paper. We still don’t know the status of cornerback Kenny Moore II and his contract situation while the safety position got a bit thinner due to the retirement of Khari Willis.

We looked at ranking the quarterbacks and running backs on the Colts’ schedule. Now, it’s time to take a look at the wide receivers.

1

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Even without Aaron Rodgers, Adams is an elite talent. His production might slip a bit without having an MVP throw him the ball, but Adams is the kind of game-changer that teams dream of.

2

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an argument that Jefferson is becoming the best wide receiver in the NFL. Could that be this year?

3

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Brown has one of the most electric skill sets in football. Can he stay healthy, though?

4

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to separation, release packages and beating press coverage, there are few better than Johnson. He’s a bonafide No. 1, and he would be getting more love if not for his quarterback situation.

5

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, this is Lamb’s time to prove he’s a No. 1 capable of carrying a passing offense.

6

Keenan Allen, Las Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Allen may not score a lot of touchdowns, but he’s one of the best route runners in the game.

7

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the game. But how long does he stay in Washington?

8

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Brandin Cooks going over 1,000 receiving yards.

9

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If Jeudy can stay on the field, he’s primed for a massive breakout season.

10

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The same goes for Sutton, who could explode with Russell Wilson under center.

11

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen may be the elder statesman on this list, but he’s scored 24 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

12

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a bit boom/bust with his production, and there are injury concerns. But Williams shows shades of an elite wide receiver when healthy.

13

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

How Renfrow can move the way he does with his physique can only be done through witchcraft.

14

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith may be the 1b to A.J. Brown, but he’s coming off of an impressive rookie campaign and will continue to ascend up the ranks.

15

Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Smith-Schuster may not be an alpha, but he’s a reliable pass catcher with the physicality to match. Now, he has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

16

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The vertical threat flipped the wide receiver market on its head this offseason and will be looking to prove he’s capable of carrying an offense in Duval.

17

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Can new head coach Brian Daboll revive the once-promising career of Golladay?

18

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Meyers is a truly underrated talent even if he’s not the type of alpha that teams search for. If only the touchdown gods didn’t hate him.

19

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

It’s been a rough start for Burks during the offseason workouts. I also wouldn’t argue with anyone who says this spot should be reserved for Robert Woods, who is coming off a torn ACL.