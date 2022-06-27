Stanley F. Krienke

Warren E. Macemon, age 91, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00. A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Dobratz-Hantge...
Ronald W. “Oaky” Lindeman, age 74, of Brownton, Minnesota, husband of Monica, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 A.M. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of.
Robert “Bob” Kuehl, age 80, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector, Minnesota.
Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Greg Tobison of Grace Lutheran Church of Hutchinson and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Darwin and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Drink Offering.”
A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol has released the names of the drivers involved. They are;. 44-year-old Rachelle Jacob from Excelsior, 27-year-old Adam Baxter from Eagan, and 18-year-old Jack Motschenbacher from Corona, South Dakota. The Patrol...
A Stewart man was injured in a crash north of Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (correction). The State Patrol says 48-year-old Benjamin Rettmann was taken to Hutchinson Health and then airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rettman was driving a tractor on the southbound...
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Delano Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato and 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. The Patrol says Schaust suffered life-threatening injuries. Hendrickson suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash...
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) A Willmar man is dead after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says the 67-year-old victim was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped him underneath. The 911...
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) Authorities have released the name of the rural Willmar man that died after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says 67-year-old Tony Schmoll died at the scene. Authorities say Schmoll was operating a utility tractor on the side...
City officials in Hutchinson say they’re seeing an increase in vandalism at city parks and they’re asking the public for help. Jaunich says the city is working on ways to put cameras in the parks, but in the meantime, they’re asking to public to report vandalism or suspicious activity to police.
Comments / 0