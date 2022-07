RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An officer a part of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department was recognized and given two honors Thursday by Wake County. Officer Alexandra Rench was recognized as the Wake County 2021 Departmental Officer of the Year as well as the 2021 Officer of the Year by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wake County at an awards ceremony Thursday in Raleigh.

