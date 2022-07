A world-class deposit of rare and unusual Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals can be found just outside the City of Little Falls. And while many area residents don’t know of its existence, Diamond Mountain Mining LTD, at 5037 State Route 167, Little Falls, is open for business and has already been drawing rockhounds – by reservation – from as far away as Colorado, Arizona, and Canada to dig for the crystals.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO