Texas school district bans hoodies to promote professionalism

In Greenville today, local officials are scheduled to review the legal status of certain gaming machines in Hunt County. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is set to convene at 10 o’clock this morning. On today’s agenda, a look at the current rules for gambling machines known as 8-liners. Currently, they’re allowed in a business if the business can prove that half or more of its income comes from food and drink sales. Hunt County Commissioners are expected to decide whether that provision should continue. Also, county officials are scheduled to review the county’s fire-protection agreement with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department. Hunt Regional Healthcare cancelled its agreement with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department back in April, citing performance issues, but that agreement was reinstated earlier this month. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet at 10 in Greenville this morning.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO