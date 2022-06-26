ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Texas school district bans hoodies to promote professionalism

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClothing with hoods, dresses, skirts and skorts, now all banned for students in fifth grade and higher at a Texas school district. It’s part of a new dress code that officials say will help improve the learning environment and it has one soon-to-be sophomore fighting back. In a...

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
Texas State
Forney, TX
Texas Government
Forney, TX
Forney, TX
Texas Education
The Texas cities considering decriminalizing abortion

The Texas ‘trigger law’ going into effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will criminalize almost all abortions in the state. But at least two Texas cities – Austin and Denton – are working on plans to effectively decriminalize it locally. Audrey McGlinchy,...
Habitat for Humanity builds its first home in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — Habitat for Humanity is building its first home in the city of Whitewright. The non-profit organization has already built 42 homes across Grayson County. The Whitewright home scheduled to be finished by October. Once complete, the home will belong to the Geller family of seven.
#Hoodies#School Board#Professionalism#Forney Isd
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Collin County Indecency Warrant

A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on a Collin County indecency warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman and Lt. Mark Estes were dispatched to a Main Street restaurant just before noon Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to assist the US Marshals Service in taking Steven Michael Canales into custody on a Collin County warrant.
Authorities looking for missing North Texas girl

FT. WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Ft. Worth police authorities are asking if anyone has seen a missing girl, Alyssia Serranto, 11. Alyssia was last seen wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front, blue pants with white speckled paint design. Police say she has brown hair and brown...
June 28 Newscast: Hunt County to review legal status of '8-liner' gaming machines

In Greenville today, local officials are scheduled to review the legal status of certain gaming machines in Hunt County. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is set to convene at 10 o’clock this morning. On today’s agenda, a look at the current rules for gambling machines known as 8-liners. Currently, they’re allowed in a business if the business can prove that half or more of its income comes from food and drink sales. Hunt County Commissioners are expected to decide whether that provision should continue. Also, county officials are scheduled to review the county’s fire-protection agreement with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department. Hunt Regional Healthcare cancelled its agreement with the Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department back in April, citing performance issues, but that agreement was reinstated earlier this month. The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet at 10 in Greenville this morning.
Miss Texas contestant competes for the crown to honor mom who's fighting ALS

FRISCO, Texas — She’s never been on that stage, never had to do the interviews, never even had to do the "pageant walk" before, but Lluvia Alzate is practicing hard for her first attempt at one of the state’s biggest pageants of the year. And it's for a cause that couldn’t be more personal to her.
COVID-19 Spread Picks Up in North Texas as Hospitalizations Slowly Rise

COVID-19 cases are rising again in North Texas. Parkland Health in Dallas says the positivity rate for tests are at 15%, which is up from 2% positive a few months ago. Dr. Joseph Chang, the chief medical officer at Parkland Health, says community spread is moderate and up from low transmission earlier in the spring.
Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
June in North Texas was hot & dry, and it's only going to get hotter & drier

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been a hot and dry summer so far, and it's only going to get hotter and drier. June was the start of meteorological summer and it started with much promise. Not only did we enjoy below normal temperatures, but DFW Airport logged one the forth wettest starts to summer in its 123 year weather history:Since then? Nothing. With two days left in June, it appears that all of the measurable rain logged at the airport this month fell in the first week.It has been a dry start to the year, in fact. Since we started the new...
