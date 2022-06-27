ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Health Headlines: COVID variants on the rise in CT

By Darren Kramer
WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, COVID subvariants are on the rise here in...

www.wtnh.com

GreenwichTime

Connecticut’s COVID rates showing slight increase. The newest variants could be to blame.

COVID-19 may be increasing in Connecticut once again, state numbers show, only weeks after they began to decrease following a surprise spring spike. The Department of Public Health on Thursday released its first full COVID-19 data report since last week, revealing that the state has recorded 3,812 new cases in the past week, with 9.25 percent of tests coming back positive. Both those figures represent slight increases over last week, suggesting that the disease has again begun to spread more quickly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Could a universal COVID vaccine be coming?

Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Health Headlines focuses on an updated COVID-19 vaccine in the fall targeting Omicron, and the potential for a universal COVID-19 vaccine. Doctor Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Hartford Healthcare partners with Jamaican healthcare system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare has been working with Jamaica to improve medical care in the country, as well as access to care for the Jamaican community in Connecticut. This includes donating some medical equipment that is on its way to a new hospital in the country right...
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer Months

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the popular state program Connecticut Summer at the Museum is returning for the 2022 summer season, enabling Connecticut children to receive free admission at more than 130 museums across the state during the summer months. The governor established the program in 2021 in response...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Doctor discusses how to prevent, recognize Lyme disease

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lyme disease is becoming more common each year with the warmer temperatures, longer summers, and humidity changes. Because of this, it is important to know the warning signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and to stay protected while being outdoors. Chief of Infectious Diseases at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and […]
LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

New heating oil laws kick in July 1st in Conn.

Conn. (WFSB) - As of July 1, the rules for heating oil are changing in Connecticut. A new law requires biodiesel to be mixed in with heating oil. As of July 1, only a small portion of biodiesel must be added to home heating oil, but by 2035 it will have to be 50-50.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Kids can get in free at 130 Connecticut museums this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A popular summer program that allows children to get in to over 100 museums for free for July and August has returned. Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.
News 12

Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
velillum.com

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian Americans during a General Assembly committee meeting. Democratic Rep. Michael Winkler made his comments during a Planning and Development Committee meeting Monday. In an exchange with Greenwich Housing Authority board chairman Sam Romeo about why Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says

A new COVID-19 wave with the strongest strain of the Omicron variant appears to have started in New York, one of NYC's top epidemiologists in the city is saying. Dr. Jay Varma, who was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's top public health advisor during the pandemic, said the infection rate appears to have stabilized at a high level rather than subsiding as summer starts to get into full swing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Home Heating Oil in Connecticut Will Now Be Blended With Biodiesel

On July first, a new Connecticut state law will require all home heating oil to be blended with a new, sustainable, green liquid fuel. Cooking oil from local restaurants is being turned into a renewable fuel called biodiesel. And experts say it’s good for Connecticut and the environment. "The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

There is a Curious Connecticut Roadside Attraction in Mystic

I am learning a lot about Connecticut and its history. We live in a very interesting, history-rich area, that much is certain. Even longtime residents will find out something new about the nutmeg state every now and then. Something I have always wanted to do was take a cross-country drive...

