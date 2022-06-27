Health Headlines: COVID variants on the rise in CT

COVID-19 may be increasing in Connecticut once again, state numbers show, only weeks after they began to decrease following a surprise spring spike. The Department of Public Health on Thursday released its first full COVID-19 data report since last week, revealing that the state has recorded 3,812 new cases in the past week, with 9.25 percent of tests coming back positive. Both those figures represent slight increases over last week, suggesting that the disease has again begun to spread more quickly.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO