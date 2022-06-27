Local reactions to Roe repeal
As conservatives cheered the Supreme Court’s decree ending federal abortion rights, … advocates of those rights seethed. What is the fallout in Maryland?. We...www.wypr.org
As conservatives cheered the Supreme Court’s decree ending federal abortion rights, … advocates of those rights seethed. What is the fallout in Maryland?. We...www.wypr.org
Come on people it's easy don't get yourself in this spot in the first place birth control pills an morning after an condoms but killing a breathing baby is just sad
Comments / 1