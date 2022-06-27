ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Local reactions to Roe repeal

wypr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs conservatives cheered the Supreme Court’s decree ending federal abortion rights, … advocates of those rights seethed. What is the fallout in Maryland?. We...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 1

Chuck Lucas
4d ago

Come on people it's easy don't get yourself in this spot in the first place birth control pills an morning after an condoms but killing a breathing baby is just sad

WTOP

New Virginia, Maryland and DC laws now in effect

The start of July brings with it a new set of laws that are taking effect in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Having a loud car exhaust system is again cause for being pulled over in Virginia — it’s again a primary offense. Another new law toughens the penalty...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Top Baltimore County official endorses Perez in Governor’s Race

After saying repeatedly he would not make an endorsement in the Democratic Gubernatorial race, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Friday threw his support behind former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez. In an interview Thursday, Olszewski said he had meant what he said about not endorsing, but changed his mind while...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws taking effect July 1, 2022

Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Repealed as of Today

As a result of a law that was signed by Governor Lawrence Hogan, the State’s Attorney General obtained sole right to investigate officer-involved shootings. The bill mandated the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officer’s Rights, which has been around since the 1970s. The LEO’s Bill of rights dictated that police officers accused of misconduct, including the excessive use of force, could only be investigated by fellow officers — not civilians. The new law requires counties to assemble Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), where civilians will have a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of misconduct, and in certain cases, in meting out administrative repercussions. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the law’s chief sponsor, said a major priority of the new law was to empower the attorney general to prosecute police officers that he or she alleges are criminally at fault based on the investigation.
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

School Zone: Maryland’s Safe Walk to School Act becomes law

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: Shortly after Maryland Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery County) was elected, safety advocate Kristy Daphnis said in a Facebook post that she met him at a Wheaton IHOP to propose a pedestrian safety plan.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

O’Malley & Brown Tied In Democratic Primary For Maryland Attorney General, Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland First Lady Katie Curran O’Malley and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown are tied in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney general race, according to the results of a new Goucher College poll. The poll results released Wednesday show O’Malley, a former judge, carrying 30% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brown, Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, while more than one-third (35%) of Democratic voters remain undecided. Most voters (70%) have yet to make up their minds in the Republican primary for the same office. The results show Michael Peroutka (17%) is in the lead, trailed by Jim...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland voters split, AG's race up in the air

This year’s election is the first in decades in which there are no incumbents running for any of the top three statewide positions. Yet less than three weeks before the primary, the race to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland attorney general is essentially tied, according to a new Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Center Square

A few Virginia alcohol laws go into effect Friday

(The Center Square) – A few new alcohol-related laws are going into effect Friday in Virginia, some of which will loosen restrictions on adult beverages and one that will impose a regulation. New rules under House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254 will impose stricter rules for delivering alcohol...
wypr.org

Baltimore City State's Attorney: A conversation with the candidates

Today, another installment in Midday's election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. We had hoped to have our guests join Tom in Studio A, but we learned this morning that isn’t possible. So, the three candidates in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney join us today on Zoom.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect July 1

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, takes effect July 1, 2022. After receiving a […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

George Washington University rightly refuses to cancel Clarence Thomas

My alma mater this week correctly rejected the woke mob. On Tuesday, George Washington University took a stand for academic freedom and refused to cave to those calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas 's constitutional law seminar at the university’s law school to be canceled. The university noted...
wypr.org

William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maryland voters worry about the economy, inflation

Economic prosperity is a significant issue for Maryland voters, according to a recent Goucher College poll. Voters are worried about inflation, high gas prices, the current economic situation, the future of the economy and many households have gone through financial hardship. The poll, which asked 501 Democratic voters and 508...
MARYLAND STATE

