Local reactions to Roe repeal

As a result of a law that was signed by Governor Lawrence Hogan, the State’s Attorney General obtained sole right to investigate officer-involved shootings. The bill mandated the repeal of the Maryland Law Enforcement Officer’s Rights, which has been around since the 1970s. The LEO’s Bill of rights dictated that police officers accused of misconduct, including the excessive use of force, could only be investigated by fellow officers — not civilians. The new law requires counties to assemble Police Accountability Boards (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committees (ACC), where civilians will have a role in reviewing and investigating allegations of misconduct, and in certain cases, in meting out administrative repercussions. Sen. William C. “Will” Smith Jr., the law’s chief sponsor, said a major priority of the new law was to empower the attorney general to prosecute police officers that he or she alleges are criminally at fault based on the investigation.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO