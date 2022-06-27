ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison firefighters rescue stranded cat from rooftop gutter

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison cat is safely on the ground thanks to a crew of firefighters.

During an event at Owl Creek Park Thursday, two people approached the firefighters asking for help. Their cat was stranded on the roof of a nearby building.

The flustered feline could be seen lying in a rain gutter and was clearly in distress. Crews grabbed a ladder and climbed up to the roof.

After some negotiations, one of the firefighters was able to calm the cat, pick it up and return it to the safe hands of its owners.

