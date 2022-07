There will be new faces in the Butts County School System central office and in the principal’s office at Jackson High School when school starts back in August. Will Rustin, who has been principal of Jackson High School since 2018, has been named the new assistant superintendent of Operations. Rustin succeeds Dr. Darrell Evans, who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO