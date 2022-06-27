Metroid Prime Switch Remaster Reaffirmed by Nintendo Insider

The all-new PlayStation Plus has finally touched down in most parts of the world, and despite a few issues here and there, most people seem to be digging the new tiers. PlayStation Plus Premium is, of course, the real star of the show for many. With its selection of classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 titles, we can remind ourselves of a simpler time, which is very necessary in 2022. But PS Plus Extra isn't to be sniffed at either, offering a handful of great PS5 exclusives that some new-gen owners simply haven't had the chance to pay yet because they can't fork out £70 for every new game that comes along.

