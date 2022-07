Speaking about “the disease of addiction,” Stephen Hill recently shared the real life story of his decade-long struggle with substance abuse and his journey to recovery. Founder of Speak Sobriety, Hill travels nationwide to talk to students and other audiences about substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness. In 8th grade assemblies at Edison and Roosevelt Intermediate Schools on April 20, Hill urged the students to make smart choices and effect positive change.

