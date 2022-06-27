ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle's Noah Fant and Chris Carson aren't buying 'rebuild' label for Seahawks

Most pundits believe Seattle is in for a rebuild season after parting ways with franchise icons Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. For Seahawks’ Chris Carson and Noah Fant, that message has been left on read.

“I don’t view it as [a rebuild] at all,: said Fant in an interview with USA TODAY’s Mackenzie Salmon. “We have a really strong receiver room, we got a good tight end room, we got one of the best running back rooms in the league, obviously they [re]vamped the o-line. I see a young team that’s hungry that has a lot of really talented players.”

Both Fant and Carson avoid the dreaded “rebuild” label throughout their joint conversation with Salmon. Carson did however reiterate his intentions of being ready for Week 1 after undergoing neck surgery last December.

“That’s my mindset, I want to get as right as possible as close to training camp as I can,” said Carson. “My mindset is just staying healthy. That’s what I want to do. Throughout my career I’ve been dealing with injuries, managing to try and just be injury free this year.”

As Fant noted, one reason for optimism for 12s this year is Seattle’s loaded running back room. If Carson can return to form he will join a core that includes former first-rounder, turned late-bloomer, Rashad Penny and second round pick, and Michigan State standout, Kenneth Walker.

“We got a deep running back room, with Kenny coming in it’s going to add [more] fire power for us,” said Carson. “It gives defenses a new element to look for. You can’t just key on Penny, you can’t just key on me, you got a whole bunch of guys to look forward to.”

When asked if the team was gunning for 3,000 rushing yards this year, Carson didn’t shy away from the possibility.

“I mean if that’s possible, for sure. I got no problem with that.”

Watch the full interview on Sports Seriously:

