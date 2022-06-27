ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can I get the Taco Bell Mango Whip Freeze?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago
TACO Bell began releasing frozen drinks in 2013 with the popular Baja Blast Freeze.

In June 2022, the company expanded its menus with the addition of a new mango flavor just in time for summer.

Taco Bell expanded its menus in June 2022 with the addition of two new Freeze flavors Credit: Taco Bell

Taco Bell's new Freeze flavor combines mango flavoring with sweet vanilla creamer.

The drink first launched on June 23, 2022, and is now available at stores nationwide.

A regular cup of the frozen treat starts at $2.99, with a large option available for $3.19 plus taxes and fees.

Taco Bell also released a regular mango flavored version of the drink as well, which does not contain the sweet vanilla creamer.

The mango flavors mark the company's third and fourth Freeze drinks, joining the Wild Cherry Freeze and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze.

What have people said about Taco Bell's new flavor?

Since the release of the new flavor, the drink has received mixed reviews on Twitter.

One user said: "everyone is talking about starbucks’ new refresher and NO ONE is talking about @tacobell’s new mango whip freeze and I think that’s a TRAGEDY."

Another added: "this mango whip freeze at taco bell is insaneeee."

While many approve of the new flavor, there are some critics who are not a fan.

One user wrote: "the mango whip freeze from taco bell being absolute trash is my last straw."

Taco Bell's Mango Whip Freeze is available now Credit: Taco Bell

How many Taco Bell locations are there?

Taco Bell was founded in 1962 in San Bernardino, California, and has since grown into one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world.

As of 2021, Taco Bell has almost 7,800 locations around the world, according to Statista.

This number has grown substantially since 2010 when there were only 5,896 locations worldwide.

