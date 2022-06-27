Water main break under repair in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Norwich Public Utilities are repairing a water main break that was reported on Route 82 at about 12:00 a.m. Monday.

The water main break was reported in the area of West Main Street and Osgood Lane, according to Norwich authorities.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of West Main Street are closed to traffic as Norwich Public Utilities assess the damage and repairs, officials said.

Motorists should expect delays due to the detour.

Officials estimated that the street will reopen between 12 and 2 p.m.

