1 bettor earned a whopping $269,000 on a free bet thanks to the Warriors, Avalanche and Rams

Free bets are marketing ploys used by sportsbooks to draw and retain customers in a competitive industry. And maybe it’s just me, but the amount of free money that’s available lately seems to be ever-increasing.

The best thing you can do as a recipient of this money is maximize the winnings as much as possible. Sports betting is hard. Why nickel and dime with someone else’s money when you’re probably going to lose anyway? Go for broke.

That’s what one BetMGM bettor did, via VSiN VP of digital content Ben Fawkes, using a $500 free bet on a three-team championship parlay. And it actually worked!

The Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup-clinching victory on Sunday turned some digital play money into a very tangible $269,000.

The instant gratification that betting can provide is one of the toughest parts about this type of parlay for some people. It took several months for it to be resolved, as the first leg was the Rams’ Super Bowl title way back in February. It was obviously worth it for whoever it is that just made a quarter-million, but someone more impatient would have never known the feeling of banking on +53800 odds.

What a feeling it must be.