Rock Island, IL

Artsy Bookworm plants seeds for good readers with fundraiser

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

The Artsy Bookworm knows that the impact reading has on people’s lives. Whether it’s for work, school or pleasure, the ability to read has a major influence on a person’s life. Access to high-quality, age appropriate books affects whether a child grows up to be a good reader. That’s why The Artsy Bookworm is launching their Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future program.

(theartsybookworm.com)

The program’s goal is to give every second grade student at the Rock Island Academy three high-quality, reading level appropriate books to encourage their reading skills. To do this, they’ve set a fundraising goal of $2,400. All proceeds go to the Planting Books program. To make a donation, click here or donate at the store, located at 1319 30 th Street in Rock Island.

For more information, call The Artsy Bookworm at (309) 558-0278 or email them here .

