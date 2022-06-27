Artsy Bookworm plants seeds for good readers with fundraiser

The Artsy Bookworm knows that the impact reading has on people’s lives. Whether it’s for work, school or pleasure, the ability to read has a major influence on a person’s life. Access to high-quality, age appropriate books affects whether a child grows up to be a good reader. That’s why The Artsy Bookworm is launching their Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future program.



(theartsybookworm.com)

The program’s goal is to give every second grade student at the Rock Island Academy three high-quality, reading level appropriate books to encourage their reading skills. To do this, they’ve set a fundraising goal of $2,400. All proceeds go to the Planting Books program. To make a donation, click here or donate at the store, located at 1319 30 th Street in Rock Island.

For more information, call The Artsy Bookworm at (309) 558-0278 or email them here .

