Jay Wade Injured in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 29 [Yountville, CA]

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Rider Injured in Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash on Highway 29. According to authorities, the collision happened on June 20th at 4:30 a.m. when Wade’s motorbike struck the front of a 2013 Dodge. Preliminary report said that Wade failed to stop at a red light when the Dodge turned left...

L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 580 [Castro Valley, CA]

Traffic Crash on Eastbound Interstate 580 Closes Major Lanes. The accident took place around 7:22 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 on June 29th, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a dump truck collided under unknown circumstances. Eventually, paramedics arrived and pronounced the rider...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

6 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Minnesota Avenue [Brentwood, CA]

The accident happened at Sand Creek Road around 10:34 a.m. following reports of a vehicle crash. Furthermore, upon arrival, paramedics discovered at least five vehicles and a bicyclist involved in the wreck. Eventually, a medical helicopter arrived and transported two patients in a critical condition and another two with minor...
BRENTWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Glorietta Boulevard [Orinda, CA]

ORINDA, CA (June 28, 2022) – On Saturday, a police pursuit ended in a vehicle crash on Glorietta Boulevard and left one person dead. The accident happened at the intersection of Glorietta Boulevard and Moraga Way, police stated. Furthermore, according to reports, a pursuit started after the vehicle failed...
ORINDA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Collision at Interstate 280 [San Francisco, CA]

Four Car Crash along I-280 Left Four People with Injuries. The accident took place in the afternoon of June 24th, in the southbound lanes of I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. CHP officials responded to a report of a four-vehicle accident that happened under unknown circumstances. When paramedics arrived, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Malcolm Shephard Arrested after DUI Crash on Main Street [Oakley, CA]

One Injured in DUI Crash near Big Break Road; Driver Arrested. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m., June 25th, at Main Street and Big Break Road. According to reports, two vehicles collided in the area under unknown circumstances. Following the crash, responding officers discovered the female driver suffering from an...
OAKLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Bay Bridge [San Francisco, CA]

On June 26th just before 9:00 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash involving a sedan and another vehicle. Furthermore, initial investigations said that the sedan veered off the right-hand side of the road before overturning, causing a collision. According to authorities, one person sustained critical injuries...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers from CHP North Sacramento shared a thank you with unidentified motorists who assisted an officer as the officer attempted to apprehend a DUI driver on Tuesday. A post shared from the North Sacramento CHP office on Wednesday said a call came in of a drunken driver along I-80 near Madison […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in Vallejo

Firefighters contained a three-alarm fire Thursday in a large commercial building in Vallejo. The fire was located near the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street on the western edge of the city near state Highway 29. A Vallejo fire spokesperson said the commercial building housed a large number of vehicles.
VALLEJO, CA
vallejosun.com

Solano deputy involved in alleged beating of Nakia Porter promoted to sergeant

FAIRFIELD – One of two deputies involved in the beating of a Black woman following a traffic stop near rural Dixon in 2020 was promoted to sergeant on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Sgt. Lisa McDowell joined the sheriff’s office...
ksro.com

Three Arrested, Two Guns Confiscated in Santa Rosa Marijuana Robbery

Three men have been arrested after robbing an illegal marijuana grow in southern Santa Rosa. Last Friday morning, Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a home burglary and shots fired on the 700 block of Todd Road. Two cars reportedly drove away from the location. One car was stopped near San Quentin prison in Marin County where the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Reyes, was detained. Found in his vehicle was an empty gun magazine, a large amount of cash, and an eighth ounce jar of weed. The second vehicle hit spike strips on Highway 101, took the East Washington Street off-ramp, and stopped on Wilson Street. The two occupants, Onnie Broussard and Jabril Tom, were arrested and deputies found about 25 pounds of processed weed in the car and a loaded handgun near the car. Deputies later learned that the residence that was robbed was growing a large amount of marijuana illegally and that some of it was stolen. No shooting victim was found.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Highway 29 in Napa County Reopens Following Hazardous Materials Incident

A portion of Highway 29 in St. Helena was shut down Thursday while emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials incident. The highway closure was from Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. In addition, there was a closure on northbound Highway 29 to Rutherford Crossing/Highway 128.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 1 person dies after vessels collide near Angel Island in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and SFPD are investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island Thursday afternoon that threw one person into the water who later died, police said.Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The SFPD Marine Unit also responded to the area. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire on Former Golf Range Property in Antioch

At 2:14 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of E 18th and Vineyard in the City of Antioch. While responding, it was reported the fire was on the property where the former golf range was located. It was also reported that the trailer was on fire along with homeless coming from the field.
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident. The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas. Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon. Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard. The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County. There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

La Cabana Restaurant In Sacramento Has It Liquor License Suspended After Investigation Into May 2021 DUI Crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento restaurant has had its liquor license suspended due to selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a crash. Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted the 30-day Notice of Suspension at La Cabana Restaurant on Tuesday. The suspension comes after a TRACE investigation in connection to a May 2021 DUI crash involving then-19-year-old Alan Humberto Reyes. California ABC says the Folsom Boulevard restaurant served the underage Reyes multiple alcoholic beverages that night. Reyes then left the restaurant and crashed the car he was driving, leaving a passenger critically injured. He was subsequently arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. “Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.” Alcohol sales are now prohibited at La Cabana Restaurant for the term of the suspension.
crimevoice.com

Napa PD: Man arrested, released, and arrested again all in one weekend

A Napa County man was arrested twice in the same weekend in what police are describing as a “weekend crime spree.”. 31-year-old Angel Zavala, whom police say is currently on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle, is the primary suspect in multiple incidents over the weekend, with an hours-long stint in jail between them.

