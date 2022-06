On June 29 at 10:00 a.m., the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the National Museum of the Marine Corps celebrate the renaming of the road section on which the museum is located from Jefferson Davis Highway to Semper Fidelis Way. The museum’s new address will be 1775 Semper Fidelis Way to celebrate the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775, and to honor the long history and commitment of the Marine Corps. The ceremony will feature Marines in a variety of uniforms, including 1775 period uniforms, dress blues and modern combat gear.

