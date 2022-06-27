Triple-digit temperatures prompt Southern California heat advisory

Mason Gudiel, 5, of Glendora, left, stays cool at the Dalton Park water play area in Azusa last week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Soaring temperatures at the start of this week will elevate the risk of heat-related illnesses in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory was issued across large swaths of the region through 8 p.m. Monday, with forecasters warning that temperatures in some interior areas of Los Angeles County could climb as high as 105 degrees.

"It's pretty darn hot," said David Sweet, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.

Downtown Los Angeles reached a high of 86 degrees, Burbank hit 100, and Palmdale and Lancaster both reached 104, according to the weather service.

The advisory also extended to portions of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and the Inland Empire. The temperature in Paso Robles soared to 109 degrees, just short of the daily record high of 110 set in 1956.

The heat is being driven by a ridge of high pressure lingering over the region, Sweet said, which is elevating temperatures to 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

"You want to stay indoors in air-conditioned rooms if you can, avoid the heat of the day and afternoon, and be sure that you take your pets, children with you when you leave the car," Sweet said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst and nausea, while signs of heatstroke include high body temperatures; hot, red skin; rapid pulse; and loss of consciousness, according to the weather service.

Hot, dry conditions have also contributed to a spate of wildfires across the region, including a 100-acre blaze that ignited in Jurupa Valley on Saturday. Residents are advised to take precautions with any sources of flames.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, Sweet said, with a cooling of 3 to 6 degrees in store for Tuesday.

However, there may still be a few areas that require a heat advisory as the week goes on, he said.

