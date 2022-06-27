Get messy: Mess-tival Begins at Rochester Museum and Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrate the start of summer with some messy fun — the kind that parents don’t have to clean up afterwards.

The first day of Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Mess-tival kicked off Monday, bringing all sorts of slimy, science-y fun to guests.

Student scientists will be able to experiment with creating clean mud (a combination of soap, water, and toilet paper), making and taking home their own “summer ocean slime,” and painting a masterpiece entirely out of bubbles.

Each day, RMSC staff will conduct explosive, extra messy science demos such as Mastadon Toothpaste, Watermelon Volcano, a classic Diet Coke & Mentos explosion, and more.

While they’re busy getting gross, kids will have the chance to learn about chemistry, physics, math and more.

Museum guests will be able to experience this everyday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 7 until July 1.

Mess-tival is covered with the cost of admission to the museum. Tickets are available online , and are $18 for adults, $16 for children under 18, and $17 for seniors and college students.

