ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delcambre, LA

Delcambre under boil advisory until further notice

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhEn2_0gNNPcDm00

DELCAMBRE, La. ( KLFY ) — The town of Delcambre is under a boil advisory until further notice.

The advisory is required by state protocol because the town’s water stopped working overnight. The water must be tested before the advisory can be lifted. It is unknown when the boil advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Natural gas well fire stops

The fire at a natural gas well in Arnaudville has stopped burning after approximately two days. Officials say that it's possible the fire could become active and ignite again. There is still a voluntary evacuation order in place for residents in the surrounding area, and others are urged to avoid the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delcambre, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Delcambre, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KPLC TV

Jennings city officials calling this the largest pay raise in years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders in Jennings will soon see what officials are calling one of the most significant pay raises in years. “We value our first responders tremendously, and we wanna feel like they are being properly compensated,” City Financial Advisor Greg Marcantel said. A new...
JENNINGS, LA
WAFB

Highways in Iberville, Ascension Parishes forced to shut down

(WAFB) - A sink hole and a vehicle fire forced two highways to shut down Sunday morning, according to DOTD. Around 11 a.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced both lanes of LA 431 at Bayou Boulevard were closed. Traffic officials say the closure is due to a sink...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
houmatimes.com

Agents arrest Thibodaux man for DWI on the water

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) on June 25 in St. Martin Parish. Agents arrested Orlando Terracina, 54, of Thibodaux, and Lester Boudreaux Jr., 45, of Sorrento, DWIs on the water. Agents made contact with...
THIBODAUX, LA
99.9 KTDY

18-Wheeler Wrecks Into Trees on I-10 Near Duson [PHOTOS]

Traffic on I-10 West Thursday morning was moving slowly near Duson due to an accident involving an 18-Wheeler. We received a number of calls Thursday morning in regards to this accident and now we have photos from I-10. Louisiana State Police reports that traffic was backed up for up to...
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy