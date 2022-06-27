Delcambre under boil advisory until further notice
DELCAMBRE, La. ( KLFY ) — The town of Delcambre is under a boil advisory until further notice.
The advisory is required by state protocol because the town’s water stopped working overnight. The water must be tested before the advisory can be lifted. It is unknown when the boil advisory will be lifted.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
