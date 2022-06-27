UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt after crash involving semi in Clark County

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:15 p.m.:

A state trooper told our news crew Monday that the driver of the car, a Toyota Avalon, involved in a crash with a semi in Moorefield Township was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight with serious injuries.

“The semi was driving northbound on Prairie Road and the vehicle on Mumper Road,” said Christina Hayes, Post Commander of the Springfield Post. “There is a two-way stop sign, the Toyota Avalon was struck on the side by the semi and both went off the side of the road.”

There were some black tire marks on the scene that would indicate the semi driver was trying to avoid the collision, Hayes said.

The name and condition of the woman has not been released.

The state patrol said the investigation is still pending.

UPDATE @12:25 p.m.:

State troopers tell our news crew on scene that the cause of the crash involving a semi was, “failure to yield,” by the driver of the car and that the semi tried to stop but the hit that car.

A woman was taken by Careflight to the hospital, her condition is unknown, according to state troopers. The semi driver was not injured.

Additional reconstruction units have been called to investigate the crash, state troopers tell us.

UPDATE @11:53 a.m.:

One person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital after a two vehicle crash late Monday morning involving a semi in Clark County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

The intersection of Mumper and Prairie roads remains closed while crews on scene.

INTITIAL REPORTS:

Medical crews are on scene of two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Mumper Road and Prairie Road, involving a semi and SUV , according to initial scanner traffic.

Initial reports indicate around 11:25 a.m. that a semi jackknifed and at least one person is reporting injuries in Moorefield Township.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to initial scanner traffic.

We have a news crew on the way and will update as we learn more.

