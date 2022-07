FALKVILLE — A Falkville man died when the motorcycle he was operating ran off the road Sunday and struck a tree, according to state troopers.

Troopers said John A. Cousins, 50, was killed when his 2011 Suzuki motorcycle left Holmes Drake Road about 4 miles south of Falkville at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the wreck.