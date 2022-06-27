Hall of Famer Warren Sapp on Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout: ‘I heard it was a disaster.’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who starred at the University of Miami, recently weighed in on Colin Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Sapp told VladTV. “I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever.”

That portion of the video interview was posted to YouTube late last week. Sapp, who starred for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Raiders, also wondered how a tape of Kaepernick’s recent workout wasn’t leaked.

Kaepernick’s agent Jeff Nalley responded via NBC’s Pro Football Talk to Sapp’s claim.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said, according to the outlet. “I spoke to the GM [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

