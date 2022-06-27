ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennDOT driver’s license, photo centers closed Saturday and Monday for holiday

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s driver’s license and photo centers will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. The full-service center in Harrisburg also will be closed...

State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
2 Pa. kids on ATV hurt when they crash into car

Two teens were injured Tuesday when the all-terrain vehicle they were riding crashed with a car in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at Main Street and Mountain Road in Washington Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M said. A 13-year-old was driving the ATV with a 14-year-old passenger on the...
Pocono Update

Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Driver suspected of DUI after truck tractor becomes lodged in Dauphin County home: police

The driver of a truck tractor that became embedded in a Derry Township home on Thursday evening is being investigated for driving under the influence, according to police. Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1400-1500 block of East Derry Road, where the truck tractor portion of a tractor-trailer had driven into the front corner of a home, Derry Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

