Dance instructor Vlad Sirotin and student Stephanie Harris in a ballroom competition (Photo by Oleksandr Kucheriavyi courtesy Fred Astaire Dance Studio) It’s wedding season, so maybe you’re looking to sign up for dance classes to dazzle the guests, or perhaps you’re searching for a new way to boost your physical and emotional health. If so, ballroom dancing is “a thing” right now, and it’s easy to get started.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO