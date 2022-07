SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) — The death toll in Texas has now reached 51 after dozens of migrants were found dead late Monday in the back of an abandoned tractor-trailer. 39 of the dead are men and 12 are women, according to officials. The five children among the deceased victims are under the age of 18 but exact ages are unknown.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO