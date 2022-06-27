ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man sets several small fires, tries to cause explosion at west Georgia hospital

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police said a man purposefully started several small fires in a patient’s room and attempted to cause an explosion at a WellStar hospital facility.

Police were called to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center around 2 a.m. Monday, where a man had told hospital staff he had a gun and a bomb and that he was holding hostages.

The man, identified as James E. Smith III, then proceeded to turn on the in-room oxygen system and light fires in a patient’s room.

Officers helped hospital security and staff to subdue Smith.

Police said Smith was not on active probation or parole at the time of the incident. It’s unclear why he was at the hospital or what charges he is facing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

