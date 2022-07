An Elvis impersonator kisses his sweetheart and celebrates Independence Day during last year’s Fourth of July parade. Photo by Mario Inchaustegui. “This has to be one of the only Fourth of July parades in America that include a snowplow,” joked the Glen Arbor parade’s unofficial organizer Stan Brubaker. “I called the Leelanau County Road Commission chairman last week and reminded him that we’re looking forward to see the snowplow there. Anything goes in our parade!”

