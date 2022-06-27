Ramp closures set for U.S. 30, U.S. 31 beginning June 29

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Wednesday afternoon, dozens of pro-choice protesters filled the sidewalks around the federal courthouse in downtown South Bend, fighting to secure abortion access across the Hoosier state. The gathering came after state legislature changed the special summer session from July 6th to July 25th. That's when the...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Department of Health released a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Education and the ability to inform the community on policy decisions impacting public health is the most important role that the department has, according to healthcare officials.
The state gave CenterPoint Energy the go-ahead to build two small natural gas plants for more than $330 million. A coalition of groups in southern Indiana worries that will make the utility’s already high rates even higher. The two plants would serve as a backup for renewable energy sources...
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To carry a handgun in Indiana until Friday, people will need a carry license. Then, everything changes. “I’m praying for the officers, I really am,” said Ronald Covington, a pastor who organized a community meeting in Indianapolis to address crime in the city. One...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The...
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana will join more than half of U.S. states by implementing a vape tax on July 1. The tax was originally set to add 25% to the wholesale price on all e-cigarette cartridges and 15% to all additional vaping products, but Senate Bill 382 lowered this rate before it was even put into effect to ensure that it was the same across the board.
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”. Holcomb brought the case last year in...
Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
A lot of listeners have questions about Indiana’s new permitless handgun carry law, which takes effect Friday. IPB News has answers to some of the most common about what the law, HEA 1296, does and doesn’t do. Previously, if you wanted to carry a handgun in public in...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're driving into Louisville from southern Indiana, you might want to pay attention. Starting Tuesday, July 5 at 10 p.m., part of Interstate 65 south will be closed for 48 days according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Once you cross the Kennedy Bridge, you'll...
Although the Governor’s race is still more than two years away, Indy Politics speaks with the only declared candidate in the race, Eric Doden. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and before that he served as the president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for the State of Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As gas prices hover around $5 per gallon, the Indiana Toll Road announced that toll rates will increase. Starting on July 1, the rate for a standard passenger vehicle taking a full-length trip will rise from $12.28 to $13.50. For semi-trucks, the rate increases by more than...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Starting Friday, Illinois will begin waiving tax on groceries and gas. This initiative is part of Gov. Pritzker's plan to combat record inflation. The tax waiver is temporary, and will run through the remainder of the year. The state will waive the inflation increase on the motor...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Several new Indiana laws are set to go into effect this Friday. One is Indiana House Bill 1041, which stops transgender girls from playing high school sports on girl's teams. There has been a lot of push back by Indiana groups and Governor Holcomb himself. The...
Comments / 0