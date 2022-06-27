ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Kathryn Deel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn L. Deel, 77, of Byesville, passed away, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born July 17, 1944 in Gilmore County WV, daughter of the late Donnie G. Hardman and Juanita (Marks) Hardman. Mrs. Deel worked as a waitress and manager in the restaurant...

Mr. David Allen Ford

He was born November 1, 1945 in Guernsey County, son of the late John Ford and Carol (Lauer) Ford. Mr. Ford retired from Southeastern Med after twenty-seven years in the dietary department. He had also worked at Shelly & Sands, Parnell & Associates, Hallbarber, and Sun Stone Pottery for several years.
Howard "Sam" Patterson

Howard “Sam” Patterson, 80 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Howard Owen Patterson and Jean Porter. He worked at Ballas Egg for 20 years where he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Elks in Athens, Ohio. In his spare time, Sam loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to all their sporting events and activities. Sam also loved his family gatherings and reunions.
Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
Ila Anne Perkins

Ila Anne Perkins, infant daughter of Kasey and Emilee Perkins of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 23, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. During her life, Ila was able to hear the loving voices of her family, feel the soft touch of their hands, smell the sweet scent of flowers outside, and feel the warmth of the summer sun. She is loved and cherished by her family and many friends.
Recipes sought for Barnesville mansion fundraiser cookbook

BARNESVILLE Ohio — Do you have a famous recipe you would like to share?. As part of a fundraiser, the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville plans to release a custom cookbook. They would love it if you could share a handful of your favorite recipes with them to include in it.
Judy Anne Van Horn

Judy Anne (Bell) Van Horn, 61of Zanesville, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Father. Her parents Harry E. Bell Sr. and Gertrude J. (Trudy) Bell preceded her in death along with an infant brother David M. Bell. In addition to her biological family, she is preceded in death by the “daughter of her heart” Rebecca Wardle, who taught her the meaning of living in the brief two years they knew each other.
A final farewell for a Marshall County hero

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A hero of Marshall County was laid to rest on Thursday morning with the military honors he deserved.  Dale Sigler served more than 20-years in both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps combined.  He first He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League and was honored […]
Comstock will be ZPD interim chief

Zanesville Police Captain Scott Comstock will lead the department next week following the retirement of Chief Tony Coury. He will hold the position until the city can conduct a test to determine if he or Cpt. Chris Phipps will be the permanent chief. According to Zanesville Public Safety Director Doug...
WPHS Student is named 2022 Miss WV Outstanding Teen

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It takes a lot of work and an extreme amount of dedication. But one Wheeling Park High School Junior was laser-focused on becoming the next Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen. On Wednesday, 7News caught up with Civita Hooper to talk about her big win. Hooper, who won the this year’s title, […]
Zanesville Man Guilty in Overdose Death

A Zanesville man who provided his friend, 25-year-old Timothy Corder, with the drugs that killed him. faces up to 17-and-a-half years in prison for Corder’s overdose death last July. Kyle Barry, 27, pleaded guilty in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court to one felony count of. involuntary manslaughter and one...
Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
Man killed in Athens Co. Tractor crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the […]
Body identified from Fernwood State Forest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the body found in Jefferson County is 48-year-old, Robert O. Barnes. Officials say he was found dead near a pull-off right inside Fernwood State Forest off of County Road 26 Thursday around 6:30 PM. OSHP investigative services out of Cambridge are assisting the […]
Area Fireworks Scheduled for Independence Holiday

Mary Alice Reporting – This weekend is the July 4th holiday and firework festivities are planned. Independence Day commemorates the July 4, 1776 passage, by the Continental Congress, of the Declaration of Independence. Among the different local events, New Philadelphia’s First Town Days Festival starts today (Thursday) at Tuscora...
Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County. Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee...
Rolling Hills School Board welcomes new Superintendent, Hires new MHS Principal

BYESVILLE, Ohio–During their regular June meeting, the Rolling Hills Local Schools, Board of Education welcomed incoming Superintendent Devvon Dettra, and thanked outgoing Superintendent Scott Golec for his tenure as Superintendent. However, as it turns out, Golec isn’t going too far. In a special report, Board President John Urdak...
Tractor trailer on its side on bottom of Two-Mile Hill

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a tractor trailer has gone onto its side at the bottom of Two-Mile Hill headed westbound. The I-70 westbound lane is closed. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.
Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
