ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magic and Wonder Theater

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge-scale illusions, hilarious comedy, and dynamic circus acts. What more could you want...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
susquehannastyle.com

Meet Mackenzie Bender of Spooky Nook Sports

Growing up in Lancaster County, Mackenzie Bender has actively been involved in her community since her days as a student at Hempfield High School. After graduation, Mackenzie went on to attend Shippensburg University where she earned a degree in Business Management. During her time at Shippensburg, she was a known leader throughout campus. In her junior year, she worked to start a Mini-THON fundraising effort, which raised more than $30,000 under her direction in the fight against childhood cancer. As recognition for these efforts and more, she received the Raider Legacy Award before graduating for her lasting impact on the college.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Sight & Sound Announces Launch of Feature Films

LANCASTER, PA — Following five decades of bringing stories from the Bible to life on stage in two locations for more than 30 million people, Sight & Sound announces the newest expansion to its ministry, Sight & Sound Films. Known for creating spectacular family-friendly entertainment experiences, Sight & Sound...
abc27.com

After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back in full swing. Kids from age three to age 10 spent the morning playing games, to win as many peanuts as possible.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Get ready for a refreshed York ‘First Friday’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It happens every month, but it never looks the same twice. York’s “First Friday” returns to the streets of York on July 1. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. shops and restaurants in Downtown York will host special events and live entertainment. Refreshments and promotions will also be available.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Circus#Performing#Musical Theater
WGAL

Cocoa Packs facility breaks ground

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Cocoa Packs, a nonprofit group that assists children with food insecurity, held a groundbreaking on a new facility Thursday afternoon. The Hershey-based group is building the new 20,000-foot facility on Main Street in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The goal of the new facility is to house all...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits reopening

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 1. The Queen Street Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 a.m. to...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA
WITF

Battle of Hanover Commemoration events and trails

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Civil War Battle of Hanover was fought on June 30th, 1863. There...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: PA Beautiful

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping protect local water resources as well as improving the health of local communities. The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the recipients of the 2022 Healing Planet Grant Program. More than $300,000 in funding was distributed throughout the Commonwealth; A $10,000 contribution was made towards the Harrisburg area YMCA for its urban garden.
HARRISBURG, PA
travelexperta.com

Restaurants Near Strasburg Railroad: Hershey Farm Restaurant

Why do trains and railroads bring out adventure feelings in people? What is it about them? Strasburg Railroad is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lancaster, PA. A historic railroad with one of the oldest steam train in the world that showcases the history of railroads in America and you get the chance to see the countryside of Pennsylvania. That’s why I decided to write my experience, here you’ll find things to do and a restaurant near Strasburg Railroad.
FOX 43

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses visit York County

YORK, Pa. — A famous horse visited York this past week. PeoplesBank Park hosted Majestic, one of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses. Known for their enormous size, and being the stars of Budweiser's commercials, the Clydesdale horses typically travel in "hitches" or teams and have toured the United States for more than 90 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant owner says Ranch House near West Lawn will reopen

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company holds 6-day carnival

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — The 73rd annual Shrewsbury Fireman's Carnival is in full swing. The carnival opens to the public every night at 5:30 p.m. Rides and ticket booths open at 6 p.m. Festival-goers can purchase ride-all-night wristbands for $25. A $2 coupon valid 6/27-6/30 is available on the fire...
SHREWSBURY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wdac.com

Former Funeral Director Suffered Embolism

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office found that former Lancaster County funeral director Andrew Scheid died of a pulmonary embolism. Scheid had been charged with abuse of corpses and falsifying death records. The 51-year-old was found Monday at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Good’s Store in Quarryville in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. The manner of death was ruled natural.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy