Joe Mazur doesn’t know what it’s going to be like signing off for the last time on ABC11 on Wednesday night, other than it will be strange and emotional long before the lights go off and he walks out of the Durham studio. After 21 years as a sports anchor and reporter at WTVD, after a Super Bowl and several Final Fours and a Stanley Cup, he’s leaving the business and moving with his family to Atlanta.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO