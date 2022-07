MIAMI - John Stimson teaches anatomy, as well as physics to students at Miami's Design and Architecture High School, or DASH, with a passion that is a constant in his long, extensive career. He is the longest-employed teacher in Miami Dade County Public Schools. A Miami native and graduate of Miami Beach High, Stimson's first job was at Palmetto Junior High in 1966 teaching what was then 'new' math. He would then work at Mays Middle School in Goulds, during a pivotal and volatile time in United States history. "I was teaching at the time when we went through the process of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO