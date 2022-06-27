Maryland Peace of Mind: New mental health service provider hopes to help Maryland

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
DUNDALK, Md. — From small business owners to commuters alike, reaction to Maryland's looming price hike at the pump isn't good. "It's a trickle down. I mean, when people go out to eat at a pizza shop and get wings, if the sauce goes up, the wings go up," said Paul Gill, with Buffalo Gill's Wing Sauce.
WASHINGTON - The Fourth of July holiday rush has begun around the D.C. region with travelers hitting the roads and taking to the skies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says over one million Washington metro area residents will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend. Despite record high gas prices, AAA...
The majority of Democrats and Republicans statewide polled by Goucher College said they worry about the quality of the K-12 school system. About 62 percent of Republicans alongside 63 percent of Democrats said the quality of public school education in the state is a major concern, according to a mid-June poll conducted by Goucher College in partnership with WYPR and The Baltimore Banner.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Thursday was a truly happy day in Suitland as ground was broken for a new Suitland High School to replace the run down 51-year-old structure where current Prince George’s Schools CEO Monica Goldson started her career as a teacher. “To now be...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,862,659 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,070 from the 1,859,589 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,629 new cases.
Maryland state troopers are extending patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 into Baltimore City starting Friday. Video above: Speed cameras along Jones Falls Expressway go live (April 2022) Maryland State Police said troopers will patrol I-83, also known as the Jones Falls Expressway, from the Baltimore County line to its terminus...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Hogan today announced Maryland’s new Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program, which will provide work opportunities to individuals apprenticing to become information technology (IT) professionals. The Department of Information Technology (DoIT) will partner with Catalyte, Inc. and Digital Network Group, LLC to provide a fully developed...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
In this guide we delve deeper into the world of online gambling in Maryland, we give you an idea about how to legally wager and play at Maryland online casinos as well as where the state stands in terms of legalizing online gambling. So, keep reading if you’d like to...
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would give some of the Maryland county’s older residents a 20% property tax credit. According to the legislation, residents 65 years old or older who have lived in their home for at least the last 10 years can apply for the credit.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A teenage girl left behind at a Virginia home improvement story has been found in Maryland, according to the police department looking for her. Fredericksburg Police initially said the 13-year-old girl was missing somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor after she was left behind by family at a Home Depot in Virginia.
PASADENA, Md. — A young Marylander has gained an impressive following on Tik Tok, crabbing his way to more than 1 million followers. "My whole life is crabbing and fixing stuff or whatever, and so I was like I'll just start putting this stuff online, and it took off. People really seemed to like it," waterman Luke McFadden said.
PARKVILLE, Md. — It will cost Marylanders more to partake in a backyard pastime: crabs and summer. Crabs are often a popular purchase on holiday weekends, and this weekend's Independence Day holiday is no different. But crab lovers should be prepared this year to pay for that love because once again, crabs are not cheap.
Education is one of the few rehabilitative options available to incarcerated people, yet all across America prisoners are prevented from pursuing their education. “Atiba” Demetrius Brown, for instance, has been dedicated to improving himself and his post-incarceration prospects by taking correspondence courses while incarcerated in Maryland, but thanks to a draconian new decree by the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS), Atiba can’t take his exams. In this installment of Rattling the Bars, Victor Wallis joins Mansa Musa to discuss the case of “Atiba” Demetrius Brown and the calculated cruelty of the prison-industrial complex.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible.
Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland county is facing questions over privacy concerns after launching a program that will place automated license plate readers throughout the county. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office announced that it will be installing automated license plate readers in strategic places around the county to help...
