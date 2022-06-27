Hoke County man dies after being pulled from ocean at Myrtle Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Campbell’s Soup plant in Maxton received its fourth bomb threat in two months, according to Campbell's Soup Spokesperson Beth Jolly. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the series of threats and trying to figure out who is making them. At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the plant’s security answered a phone call and the person on the other side of the call threatened the plant with a bomb, according to officials.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO