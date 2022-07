It’s time for a new episode of Southark Spotlight, our monthly show which sits down to discuss someone, some business, or organization that is making an impact in South Arkansas. This month we sat down to chat with Captain Scott Woodward, Commander of Troop F of the Arkansas State Police. We talk with him about his history with the State Police, how the organization is set up, as well as what its like serving here in South Arkansas.

4 DAYS AGO