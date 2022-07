Texas makes it five straight days with a commitment as they added their third five-star recruit of the week, this time by way of DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook. Cook, listed at 6-0, 175 pounds, is one of the premiere pass catching talents in the class of 2023, being ranked as the No. 6 WR in the class, No. 6 player out of Texas, and the No. 36 overall player in the class. He joins QB Arch Manning (No. 1 Overall) and S Derek Williams (No. 38 Overall) as the trio of Top-40 overall players for the Longhorns in the class of 2023 so far.

DESOTO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO